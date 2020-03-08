SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SMBK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,687. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $262.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

