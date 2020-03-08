Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 1,534,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

