So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.58, 1,064,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 490,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several brokerages have commented on SY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that So-Young International Inc – will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in So-Young International by 403.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

