Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.53, 585,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 457,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

