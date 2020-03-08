SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

SP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. 132,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $869.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SP Plus by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

