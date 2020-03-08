SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Up 5%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.70, 2,211,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 925,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

