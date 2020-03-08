Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Down 5.4%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 1,680,741 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,436,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,764 shares of company stock worth $123,463. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

