Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.65, approximately 618,461 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,206,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $91,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

