Square (NYSE:SQ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. Square also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a sell rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.65.

Shares of Square stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

