Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $128.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,006. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $122.82 and a 12-month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

