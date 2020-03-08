Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.99.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. 18,080,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

