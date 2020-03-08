State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.67.

STT traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.13. 3,975,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

