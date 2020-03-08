STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.04.

STM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

