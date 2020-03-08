Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $185.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.36. Stryker has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

