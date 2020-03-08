Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

