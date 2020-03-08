Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.50.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.38. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

