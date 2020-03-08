Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Trading Down 6.1%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.26, approximately 894,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 392,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

