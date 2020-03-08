SunTrust Banks Boosts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from to in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.14.

CDLX traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,011 shares of company stock worth $23,228,607 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

