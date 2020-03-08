Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 263,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.