T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 706.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 71,741 shares of company stock valued at $79,423 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

