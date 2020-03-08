T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 23,558,082 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 847% from the average daily volume of 2,488,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 706.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 71,741 shares of company stock valued at $79,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.