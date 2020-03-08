Tael Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Tael has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $119.16, $6.32 and $7.20. Tael has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $544,084.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

