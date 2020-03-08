Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.61, approximately 6,342,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,490,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.