Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.61.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. 5,369,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.49. Target has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 51.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.