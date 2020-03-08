Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.61.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

