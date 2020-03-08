Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $130.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $133.00.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.61.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,369,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Target has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $684,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $145,306,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.