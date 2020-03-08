Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.70, approximately 3,403,254 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,070,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
