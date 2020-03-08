Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.70, approximately 3,403,254 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,070,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.