Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,154. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

