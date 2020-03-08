TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.09.

NYSE:TCF traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. 1,155,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

