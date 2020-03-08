TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCF. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.09.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. 1,155,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,978. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,245,000 after buying an additional 3,757,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $94,533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,921,000 after buying an additional 1,089,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,859,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.