Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 332,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,241. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. Teekay Lng Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

