Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut Teladoc Health to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.90. 4,197,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $148.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

