Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.46, approximately 6,469,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 2,663,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

