Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $410.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $490.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $21.06 on Friday, hitting $703.48. 12,524,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,427,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $707.53 and its 200 day moving average is $411.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of -138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

