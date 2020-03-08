Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 18,330,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,997,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,686 shares of company stock worth $1,563,897. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

