Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.85.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 18,330,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,997,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,686 shares of company stock worth $1,563,897. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
