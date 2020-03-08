Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Down 5.1%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $42.18, 658,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 507,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

