The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

