The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.27 Million

Brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce sales of $71.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.20 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $67.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $292.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.14 million to $292.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $314.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 253,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 962.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

HCKT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 374,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

