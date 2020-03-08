TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 6.1%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.69, 5,377,646 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,934,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
The stock has a market cap of $488.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.
