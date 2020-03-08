TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 5,376,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,768. The company has a market cap of $488.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $42,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.