Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance and Catastrophe Risk Management. Third Point engages in underwriting property, auto, workers compensation, and crop quota share contracts for insurance and reinsurance companies. It also underwrites property catastrophe exposures and writes excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Also, Director Sid Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

