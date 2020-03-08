Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Sidoti

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.70.

NYSE:THO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.04. 1,484,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

