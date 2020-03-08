Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,552,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 2,931,533 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

The company has a market cap of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 226.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tocagen Inc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 65,149 shares of Tocagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $108,147.34. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tocagen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tocagen by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

