TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $651.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $639.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.90 million. TopBuild posted sales of $619.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.38.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 93,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $106.70. 403,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

