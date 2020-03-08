TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.56, 612,472 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 552,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

