TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 2,501,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

