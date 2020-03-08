TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $7.46. 2,501,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $60,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,638 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $5,012,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 598,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

