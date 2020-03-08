Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 6.1%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72, approximately 748,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 459,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $931.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 22.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.