Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 708,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 659,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.64.
Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Further Reading: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.