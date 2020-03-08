Trex (NYSE:TREX) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,485. Trex has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

